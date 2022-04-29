HEALTHINDIA

India reports 3,377 new Covid cases, 60 deaths

India on Friday 3,377 new Covid cases, an increase against the 3,303 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country reported 60 Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 523,753.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country also increased to 17,801 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,496 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,30,622. Consequently, India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,73,635 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.69 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a marginal rise of 0.71 per cent.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 188.65 crore, achieved via 2,32,59,791 sessions.

Over 2.82 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

