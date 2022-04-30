HEALTHINDIA

India reports 3,688 new Covid cases, 50 deaths

India on Saturday reported a marginal increase of 3,688 new Covid cases, against the 3,377 infections reported the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country reported 50 Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,23,803.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has reported a considerable rise at 18,684, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,755 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,33,377. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,96,640 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.74 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.66 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a marginal rise at 0.74 per cent.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 188.89 crore, achieved via 2,32,98,421 sessions.

Over 2.86 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

