India reports 3,805 fresh Covid cases, 26 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 3,805 fresh Covid-19 cases ad 26 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The new fatalities pushed the nationwide death toll to 5,28,655.

The active caseload stood at 38,293, accounting for 0.09 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,069 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,24,164. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

The country’s daily and weekly positivity rates were 1.29 per cent and 1.39 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,95,416 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.53 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.68 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20221001-110203

