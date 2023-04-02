HEALTHINDIA

India reports 3,824 new Covid cases

India reported 3,824 new Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, which is a spike of 27 per cent from the previous day, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Sunday.

The active cases now stand at 18,389, while 1,33,153 tests were done to detect the virus.

The daily positivity rate was 2.87 per cent and weekly positivity rate 2.24 per cent.

The active cases stand at 0.04 per cent and recovery rate currently at 98.77 per cent. 1,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours increased the total recoveries to 4,41,73,335.

Since the onset of the Covid pandemic, 220.66 crore vaccine doses (95.21 crore second dose and 22.86 crore precaution dose) have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive and 2,799 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The national capital of Delhi on Saturday reported 416 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, one Covid-19 related death has also been reported in the same time span.

The positivity rate of the city has risen to 14.37 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 1,216 out of which 716 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 144 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries so far has gone to 19,82,567, while Delhi’s total caseload is 20,10,312 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,529.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,74,05,091 according to the Delhi government health bulletin.

