India on Saturday reported a marginal decline of 3,962 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, against the 4,041 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country reported 26 new Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,677.

The active caseload of the country also increased to 22,416 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,697 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,25,454. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.89 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.77 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,45,814 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.22 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 193.96 crore, achieved via 2,47,05,065 sessions.

Over 3.43 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

