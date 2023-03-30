At 3,016 cases, India registered a 40 per cent jump in the new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi government has called an emergency meeting.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.7 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.71 per cent.

There were 1,396 recoveries in the last 24 hours and active caseload stood at 13,509.

The Delhi government has called an emergency meeting after the Covid cases spiked on Wednesday. A total of 300 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours were recorded in the national capital, which is a rise over Tuesday’s 214 cases, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, two Covid-19 related deaths have also been reported in the same time span.

The positivity rate of the national capital city has risen to 13.79 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 806 out of which 452 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 163 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries so far has gone to 19,82,029, while Delhi’s total caseload is 20,09,361 and the death toll in the city has risen at 26,526.

A total of 2,160 new tests — 1490 RT-PCR and 670 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,07,85,433 while 141 vaccines were administered – 27 first doses, 34 second doses, and 80 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,74,04,636 according to the health bulletin.

