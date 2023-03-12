HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

India reports 524 Covid cases, highest in 113 days

NewsWire
0
0

A day after Health Ministry wrote to states and UTs asking them to remain vigilant and to focus on fivefold strategy to curb the infection, India on Sunday reported 524 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, the highest in 113 days.

As per the Health Ministry data, the active caseload has risen to 3,618 which is 0.01 per cent of the total cases. The ministry conducted total 96,170 Covid tests on previous day.

The death toll due to Covid infection in the country stands at 5,30,781, as per the data. While the record rate stands at 98.80 per cent. The total number of people who have recovered from the Covid infection has risen to 4,41,56,093.

Meanwhile, the ministry in a letter to states on Saturday had underlined the gradual rise in Covid-19 test positivity rates in some states and had said it needs to be promptly addressed.

“While the Covid-19 trajectory has decreased substantially in last few months, the gradual rise in Covid-19 test positivity rates in some states is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed. Despite low number of new cases, equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of Civid-19 vaccination coverage, there is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on fivefold strategy of test-track-treat- vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said in the letter.

20230312-124803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Malaysia reports 4,587 new Covid-19 infections, 10 new deaths

    Japan reports over 10K Covid cases for first time in four...

    Weight-linked kidney ailments increased since Covid outbreak

    Dutch govt orders partial lockdown to curb new Covid infections