A day after Health Ministry wrote to states and UTs asking them to remain vigilant and to focus on fivefold strategy to curb the infection, India on Sunday reported 524 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, the highest in 113 days.

As per the Health Ministry data, the active caseload has risen to 3,618 which is 0.01 per cent of the total cases. The ministry conducted total 96,170 Covid tests on previous day.

The death toll due to Covid infection in the country stands at 5,30,781, as per the data. While the record rate stands at 98.80 per cent. The total number of people who have recovered from the Covid infection has risen to 4,41,56,093.

Meanwhile, the ministry in a letter to states on Saturday had underlined the gradual rise in Covid-19 test positivity rates in some states and had said it needs to be promptly addressed.

“While the Covid-19 trajectory has decreased substantially in last few months, the gradual rise in Covid-19 test positivity rates in some states is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed. Despite low number of new cases, equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of Civid-19 vaccination coverage, there is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on fivefold strategy of test-track-treat- vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said in the letter.

