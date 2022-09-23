HEALTHINDIA

India reports 5,383 new Covid cases, 20 deaths

India reported 5,383 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,28,449.

The active caseload stood 45,281, accounting for 0.10 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 6,424 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,84,695. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.68 per cent and 1.70 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,20,187 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.30 crore.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 217.26 crore.

Over 4.08 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

