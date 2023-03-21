HEALTHINDIA

India reports 699 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

India has reported 699 new Covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The country’s total active caseload currently stands at 6,559 which is 0.01 per cent of total cases.

With the two new fatalities, the overall Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,808.

The recovery of 435 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,59,617. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates were 0.71 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 97,866 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 92.04 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India has administered total 220.65 crore vaccines against Covid, including 7,463 doses in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry.

20230321-114401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S. Korea’s daily Covid-19 cases hit new high at 5,266

    Canada halts AstraZeneca vax for adults under 55 years

    Do not panic, take your Covid shots: Goa Health Minister

    Gujarat reports 12,911 fresh Covid cases, 22 deaths