India has reported 699 new Covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The country’s total active caseload currently stands at 6,559 which is 0.01 per cent of total cases.

With the two new fatalities, the overall Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,808.

The recovery of 435 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,59,617. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates were 0.71 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 97,866 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 92.04 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India has administered total 220.65 crore vaccines against Covid, including 7,463 doses in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry.

