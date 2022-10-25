HEALTHINDIA

India reports 862 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 862 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The nationwide death toll has increased to 5,28,980.

The active caseload at 22,549 accounts for 0.05 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,503 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,93,409. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.35 per cent and 1.02 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 63,786 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.01 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.56 crore.

