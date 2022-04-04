India reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time in 715 days and the active caseload fell below 13,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

A total of 913 fresh Covid cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours. India had reported 991 infections on April 18, 2020.

Following the same downward trend, 13 Covid related deaths occurred in a span of 24 hours taking the total number of deaths to 5,21,358. However, as per the health ministry, out of the total new deaths, six are arrear deaths reconciled by Kerala.

India’s active caseload has further declined to 12,597 in 714 days. The country had reported 12,974 active cases on April 18, 2020. Presently, the active cases constitute 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 1,316 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,96,089. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,14,823 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.10 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.22 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.29 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.70 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Monday morning. More than 15.55 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Monday morning.

