India, Russia to expand military technical cooperation

Moscow, Nov 7 (IANS) India and Russia are working on a programme of military technical cooperation by 2030, the Russian government has said in a statement.

“Work is underway to agree on a programme of Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation till 2030,” the statement said after a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Borisov noted that despite of external pressure, Russia and India are successfully implementing joint cooperation in the military-technical sphere, particularly the supply of S-400 air defence systems, Xinhua reported.

The topics of discussion included a wide range of issues related to bilateral military technical cooperation, as well as interaction in the field of science and high-tech.

–IANS

vin/