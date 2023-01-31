New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANSlife) A new milestone for India has been achieved by renowned pastry chef Eureka Araujo, who is also the Creative Director of Sivako in Mumbai. On January 24 and 25, 2023, during the SIGEP WORLD EXPO in Rimini, Italy, she shared third place in the World Pastry Queen competition 2023.

The largest international trade show for pastries and baked goods, this competition attracted competitors from around the world, including chefs from Italy and Japan. While Italy won the title of World Pastry Queen 2023 and India made its third participation at the World Championship this year, Japan placed second and Chef Eureka took third place.

The theme for this year’s competition was the “Genius of Leonardo da Vinci” and contestants were required to prepare various desserts in accordance with the theme. These included a Single-serving dessert in a glass with espresso coffee flavoured gelato, Single-serving warm and cold plated desserts with chocolate and marrons glacés, Small chocolate jewel ring-shaped mini bonbon dessert tray sculptures, Baked cake and many more. Under the mentorship of Chef Mukesh Singh Rawat, Director (Culinary) at Zuci Chocolates, Hyderabad, not only did Chef Eureka secure the third position in the championship but also received the prize for the best dessert in a glass with an espresso coffee flavoured gelato.

This marks India’s first-time finishing third position, at a world competition of this calibre. Chef Eureka said, “The World Pastry Queen championship is huge and the recognition here holds immense value to me and many other pastry chef’s in India. My participation and position at the companionship are thus dedicated to the exceptional culinary talent in India and to the future Pastry Chefs all across the country. I am thrilled that this achievement will further provide a platform for more pastry chefs in the country to compete with some of the best pastry chefs across the world.”

Despite the challenges faced in their journey, right from running a new business Sivako, a luxury patisserie brand in Mumbai, to making time for competition trials and practices, and facing visa issues, Chef Eureka and Chef Mukesh accomplished this with utmost determination and passion.

For Chef Eureka and Chef Mukesh, this is just the beginning as they aim to be World Pastry Champions someday. They said, “The final destination is GOLD.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

