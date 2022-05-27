India witnessed a marginal increase in Covid cases with 2,710 infections being recorded in the past 24 hours, against previous day’s 2,628, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Also, 14 deaths were registered taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,539.

Meanwhile, the active caseload rose to 15,814 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,296 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,07,177 Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s Daily Positivity rate continues at 0.58 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.52 per cent.

In the same period, a total of 4,65,840 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.84 crore.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 192.97 crore, achieved via 2,44,01,227 sessions.

Over 3.34 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

