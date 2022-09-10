BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

India sees robust pre-order rush for Apple iPhones, 14 and 14 Pro most in demand

With the pre-order window now open for the new Apple iPhone 14 series, Indian Apple Authorised Resellers and third-party vendors have received robust demand and were inundated with record number of pre-order queries, industry sources said on Saturday.

The pre-booking window for Apple iPhone 14 series opened Friday evening and iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were available for pre-order, which will be available from September 16.

Industry sources told IANS that all the three iPhone 14 models — especially 14 Pro followed by iPhone 14 — have received tremendous response and after some initial hiccups online, the pre-orders were now smooth.

According to Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, within the new series, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 are going to be the best-sellers in India.

“iPhone 13 will also be a hit with lucrative offers in the festive season. The price cut on previous iPhone models will make it a win-win situation for the Indian aspirational buyers,” Pathak told IANS.

IT technology provider Redington said it will offer iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus at 4,000 retail locations across the country.

Redington has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer cashback on the full range of the new iPhone.

For iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, customers can get a cashback of Rs 4,000 each and for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus a cashback of Rs 5,000 each.

Customers can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on new iPhones.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available on September 16 and iPhone 14 Plus on October 7.

Redington said it will offer Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE at more that 2,800 retail locations across the country, and Apple Watch Ultra at 2,500 retail locations.

For Apple Watch Series 8, customers can get a cashback of Rs 3,000 and for Apple Watch SE, the cashback will be Rs 2,000 and for Apple Watch Ultra, customers can get a cashback of Rs 4,000.

Apple Watch Series 8 will be available on September 16 and Watch Ultra on September 23.

Ingram Micro India will also offer iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus at more than 3,800 retail locations across the country.

Ingram Micro has also teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer cashback offers.

For iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, customers can get a cashback of Rs 4,000 each, and for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus a cashback of INR 5,000 each.

Customers can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 on iPhone 14.

Ingram Micro and HDFC Bank also offer a cashback of Rs 2,500 on AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

