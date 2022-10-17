India sees Russia as a longstanding and time-tested friend that has played a significant role in its economic development and security, Indian Ambassador to Russia, Pavan Kapoor, said here on Monday.

The members of CII Punjab State on Monday interacted with heads of Indian Missions in the US, the Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Mongolia and Togo.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the US, Reenat Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Pavan Kapoor, Virander Kumar Paul, Ambassador of India to Turkey, Mohinder Pratap Singh, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, and Sanjiv Tandon, Ambassador of India to Togo, interacted with CII members to explore the multitude opportunities available in Punjab and other areas of collaboration with these countries.

“Celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year, the United States and India share a growing convergence of strategic interests, a commitment to democracy and pluralism, promoting a rules-based international order and a robust, multifaceted bilateral agenda,” said Sandhu.

Reenat Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the Netherlands, also commended the relations between India and the Netherlands, saying, “Economic and commercial ties between India and the Netherlands are an important facet of overall Indo-Dutch relations.

“India’s economic interests in the Netherlands include technical cooperation as a partner in key areas such as transport and logistics infrastructure, water management, environment, agriculture and food processing, services and science and technology, and in promoting further FDI from an already significant investment partner.”

Bilateral ties with Russia are a key pillar of India’s foreign policy.

Highlighting the importance of a thriving Indo-Mongolian relationship, Mohinder Pratap Singh, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, said, “With India’s Act East policy, the relation with Mongolia plays a critical role towards India’s association with Northeast Asian countries. The volume of India-Mongolia trade has been growing at a faster pace since the last decade. We hope to realise its full potential to strengthen our ties.”

Togo is also looking to invest in the country and sees the massive potential in the Indian industry.

“Togo needs machinery, skill development, and technology and is looking for investment in these areas. We would be celebrating Punjab’s foundation day on November 1, where we will showcase the industrial prowess of the state to Togo and apprise them about the projects in Punjab where Togo could collaborate,” said Tandon, Ambassador of India to Togo.

Paul, Ambassador of India to Turkey, also shared the investment plans and said, “Turkish companies are interested in collaborating and setting up investments in the area of life sciences and caccines, and education and skilling.”

“We would like to collaborate with the industries in Punjab in these sectors,” Paul added.

