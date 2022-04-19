HEALTHINDIA

India sees sharp decline in Covid cases, records 1,247 fresh infections

NewsWire
0
0

India recorded a steep decline in Covid-19 cases as it recorded 1,247 infections in the past 24 hours, against 2,183 reported the previous day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

In the same period, one Covid fatality was recorded, taking the death toll to 521,966.

Meanwhile, active caseload has risen to 11,860 which is 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 928 patients have recovered in the same time span and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,11,701. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,01,909 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.25 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.34 per cent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has reported considerable decline at 0.31 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.72 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. This has been achieved through 2,27,79,246 sessions.

Over 2.47 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

More than 20.52 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.

20220419-110006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prayers, care help infant beat Covid in Punjab

    Vietnam’s Covid cases hit 2,432

    Recovered Covid patient spends Rs 3.6K for 4 km ride back...

    Only 11% say there is social distancing compliance in their area