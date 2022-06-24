The Centre has dispatched 27 tons of emergency relief assistance to earthquake-hit Afghanistan, Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

“In the wake of tragic earthquake that struck Afghanistan on June 22, 2022 causing massive destruction and loss of precious lives, the Government of India, as a true first responder, has dispatched 27 tons of emergency relief assistance in two flights for the people of Afghanistan”, an MEA statement said.

The relief assistance to Afghanistan includes essential items such as family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats, etc. As per the report, the relief consignment will be handed over to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) in Kabul.

“As always, India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, with whom we share centuries old ties, and remains firmly committed to providing immediate relief assistance for the Afghan people”, the ministry said.

India has also deployed a technical team in Embassy of India, Kabul. Indian technical team reached Kabul on Thursday. “In order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and in continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people, an Indian technical team has reached Kabul and has been deployed in our Embassy there”, the MEA had said on Thursday.

