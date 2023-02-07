INDIALIFESTYLE

India sends NDRF team, humanitarian aid to quake-ht Turkey

NewsWire
0
0

India on Tuesday dispatched the first batch of humanitarian aid along with a rescue team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Turkey where a massive 7.8-magnitude quake has killed over 4,300 people and injured thousands others.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilites in action.

“The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkey, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Team, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment.”

The 51-member NDRF team headed by Deputy Commandant Deepak Talwar left from the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad for Turkey on board an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft in the early hours of Tuesday.

Also in a tweet, the IAF said that “an IAF C-17 got airborne for Turkey. Bearing Search & Rescue teams of the @NDRFHQ”.

“This aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations.”

Tuesday’s development comes a day after the Centre had announced that two NDRF tea,s comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment were ready to be flown to Turkey for search and rescue operations.

According to the government, medical teams were also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines.

Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul.

As of Tuesday morning, the toll in Turkey stood at 2,921, while in Syria it increased to 1,451.

20230207-095802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Des Buckingham signs contract extension with Mumbai City

    ‘1,500-1,600 MW wind energy to be added in FY23’

    BJP announces one more candidate for UP Assembly polls

    Yogi to felicitate olympians today