India sends relief materials to Ukraine as humanitarian assistance

India kept sending relief materials to war torn Ukraine as part of humanitarian assistance by the Indian Air Force aircraft deployed for evacuation of stranded nationals through the neighbouring countries.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shared a video of the relief materials being loaded in IAF’s aircraft by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and these supplies are being sent to Poland from where it would be sent to Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on March 3 said that two tranches of humanitarian assistance that included medicines, medical equipment, relief materials were dispatched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Ukraine.

“One of the flights carried six tonnes of material to Romania while the other flight carried nine tonnes of material to Slovakia. Besides, the four tranches of humanitarian aid were sent earlier,” the MEA further said.

The Ministry also said that the humanitarian aid were sent via Poland and Romania.

Earlier on March 2, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had sent relief material to Ukraine via neighbouring countries.

The supplies include blankets, sleeping mats, and solar study lamps ect, which were sent from IAF’s transport aircraft that left for Poland and another consignment by a commercial airlines on March 2.

Meanwhile, the MEA said that a total of 2,135 Indians have been brought back on Sunday by 11 special flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. With this, more than 15,900 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on February 22.

Till date, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries under Operation Ganga.

