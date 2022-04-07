INDIASPORTS

India shooting team for Baku World Cup announced; Jitu, Vijay back in 2022 National Squad

NewsWire
0
0

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has announced a 12-member Indian Shooting contingent for the year’s third ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage, scheduled to be held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku between May 27-June 7.

Alongside, a 43-member contingent for the Junior ISSF World Cup in Suhl, Germany, scheduled between May 09-May 20, has also been announced.

While the senior squad for the Baku World Cup comprises rifle shooters only, the squad for the Junior World Cup has participants in all three disciplines of rifle, pistol and shotgun.

India’s next international shooting engagement is the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy, where a nine-member squad had already been entered.

The NRAI, on this day, also finalised the National squads for the year in all three Shooting disciplines and among notable names, London Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar and India’s most decorated ISSF medallist Jitu Rai, have made a comeback into the squad.

The Lonato World Cup is scheduled to begin on April 19, 2022. Both the rifle and pistol squads have decided to skip the year’s second Rifle/Pistol World Cup, scheduled to begin in the Brazilian capital, Rio De Janeiro in a couple of days.

20220407-184326

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘In perfect health’: Odisha CM rubbishes rumours about his condition

    Assam activist arrested for ‘offensive posts’ against CM

    Chikka, Randhawa top attractions at J&K Open

    India, US discuss prevailing crisis in Afghanistan