Visiting Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova on Monday said that India should be pragmatic while diversifying its political interactions and energy resources.

The Minister’s comments have come in the light of the fact that India has repeatedly abstained from voting against Russia at all international fora against Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Kiev.

Dzhaparova, who arrived on Sunday on a four-day visit to India, met Secretary-West Sanjay Verma at the External Affairs Ministry earlier on Monday.

“India should be pragmatic in diversifying its energy resources, military contracts and political interactions. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s policy of democracy, dialogue and diversity and ‘no era of war’ and strategic application is really important,” she told reporters after the meeting.

It is the first official visit by a Ukraine Minister to India since Russia launched the full scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

During the visit, Dzhaparova will also call on Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and meet Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, official sources said.

