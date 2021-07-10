India should crack down on Twitter for not complying with Indian laws, as per the IANS CVoter Live Tracker.

A huge majority of 70.81 per cent respondents said that India should crack down on Twitter while 18.65 per cent said there should not be a crackdown.

Newly-appointed Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has not wasted any time to make it crystal clear how he wants things to pan out in the ongoing Twitter-Centre face off after he assumed office as the Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics & IT on Thursday.

“Everyone has to follow the law of the country,” Vaishnaw said during his first visit to the party headquarters after being made a Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi-led government.

When questioned about Twitter not complying with the new IT Rules, the minister hinted that everyone has to follow the new guidelines.

The tacker had a sample size of 1,314.

The CVoter NewsTracker Surveys in India are based on a national representative random probability sample as used in the globally standardized RDD CATI methodology, covering all geographic and demographic segments across all states.

This daily live tracker survey is based on interviews of adult (18+) respondents across all socio-economic segments. The data is weighted to the known Census profile. The standard margin of error is +/- 3 per cent at national trends and +/- 5 per cent at regional/zonal trends with 95 per cent confidence level.

