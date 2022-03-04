INDIA

India should demand that bombing of Ukrainian cities stop: Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday said that bombing of Ukrainian cities by Russian forces should stop and the Narendra Modi government should demand it.

Chidambaram, in a statement, said: “Irrespective of any other consideration, the bombing of cities in Ukraine by Russia must stop immediately. India can ‘abstain’ on resolutions, but how can India not demand that the bombing of cities should be stopped forthwith?”

He said there is absolutely no justification to rain bombs and rockets and kill innocent citizens.

“There is absolutely no justification to drive thousands of Ukrainian citizens and foreigners (including students) to flee the country,” he added.

