India, Singapore MoU on Science, Tech, Innovation for societal challenges

Industry and research institutes from India and Singapore would soon jointly develop new products related to economic and societal challenges.

This will come following through a MoU on cooperation in the fields of science, technology, and innovation signed between Indian’s Department of Science and Technology, and Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The MoU signed by Secretary, Science and Technology, S. Chandrasekhar and Permanent Secretary, Lee Chuan Teck, will follow a demand-driven approach in developing cooperation, facilitating companies and institutions that wish to optimise the benefit arising from the cooperation, for encouraging companies and institutions to cooperate and utilise programmes, which promote the mobility of scientists and high-level experts.

Recognising the importance of international cooperation in the fields of science, technology, and innovation for the two countries’ economic and social development, the MoU would strengthen India-Singapore Science, Technology, and Innovation Collaboration.

The cooperative activities will include sharing experiences on the national research, development, and innovation policies and programmes of each country, exchanging and sharing of scientific and technological information, organising partnership development activities, workshops, scientific seminars, and conferences covering fields on issues of common interest, joint research and development projects, including industrial R&D to advance technology development for commercial outcomes, exchange of scientists, researchers, technicians, and research students, training of scientists, researchers, technicians, and research students, a release from Ministry of Science and Technology said.

It will encourage, develop and facilitate cooperation between India and Singapore in fields of common interest in science, technology, and innovation, including areas like agriculture and food science and technology, advanced manufacturing and engineering, green economy, energy, water, climate, and natural resources, data science, emerging technologies, advanced materials, and health and biotechnology.

This MoU will remain in effect for a period of five years and will be automatically extended for a successive period of five years.

Following the signing of MoU, an implementation agreement was also signed between the Department of Science and Technology, and Enterprise Singapore by S.K. Varshney, Adviser & Head, International Cooperation, and Edwin Chow, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, the release said.

