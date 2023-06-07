SOUTH ASIA

India-SL Defence Seminar & Exhibition to strengthen bilateral ties

NewsWire
0
0

The first ever India-Sri Lanka Defence Seminar and Exhibition to promote cooperation and collaboration between the two neighbouring countries in an effort to strengthen bilateral defence ties started here on Wednesday.

Organised by the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, the event would witness participation from the Indian Defence Industry, Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, Sri Lanka, Armed Forces, Police and Special Task Force.

“State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon will be the Chief Guest and other senior officials from Sri Lanka including Secretary of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Commanders will grace the event,” the High Commission said in a statement.

“The grand event includes a Seminar highlighting the capability and capacities of the two countries in defence equipment manufacturing and would also exhibit of a wide variety of defence products. The event, keeping with the Government of India’s endeavour to deepen ties with Sri Lanka through inclusive and collaborative engagement, aims to identify newer areas of cooperation for economic revival whilst ensuring capacity building of Sri Lanka Armed Forces.”

The Sri Lankan Armed Forces have been successfully operating a wide range of Indian defence equipment like Indra Radar, Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels, L70 Guns, Dornier Aircraft and Army training simulators.

Similarly, Indian forces use Fast Interceptor Crafts and refit of Floating Dock at Colombo.

Recently, the government of India supplied a Floating Dock, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and Dornier aircraft to strengthen the Sri Lanka Armed Forces.

The exhibition is open to public, providing them an opportunity to see various defence equipments on display.

20230607-141004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN Police on alert after intel inputs on drug syndicates in...

    27 arrested in late-night raid at PTI president’s residence

    Imran smiled, waved to the crowd after being shot at

    Rocket attack near Kabul airport kills two (2nd Lead)