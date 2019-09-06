India slams Pak at UNHRC, won’t brook foreign interference

Geneva, Sep 10 (IANS) India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan, saying it had presented “false” and “concocted” narrative about Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Commission and asserted that New Delhi will accept no foreign interference on the issue which is its internal matter.

A top Indian diplomat, speaking at the UNHRC hours after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s address to the world body, highlighted that Pakistan is the “epicentre of terrorism”, and conducts cross-border terrorism “as a form of ‘alternate diplomacy'” vis-a-vis India.

Asserting that India “firmly believes in a constructive approach to promote and protect human rights”, Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry Vijay Thakur Singh targeted Pakistan, saying: “Those who abet, finance and support terrorism in any form on territory under their control are in truth the worst violators of human rights.”

She said Pakistan was crying victim when it actually is the “perpetrator” of human rights violations.

“We should call out those who are misusing this platform for malicious political agendas under the garb of human rights. Those who are attempting this speak on the human rights of minorities in other countries whilst trampling upon them at will in their own country. They cry victim when they actually are the perpetrators,” Singh said.

Talking about the abolition of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, she said the measure was taken by India “within the framework of its Constitution” to ensure that “these progressive measures will also be fully applicable to our citizens in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh”.

The diplomat said these decisions were taken by the Indian Parliament after “a full debate that was televised and enjoyed widespread support. We wish to reiterate that this sovereign decision, like other legislations passed by Parliament, is entirely internal to India. No country can accept interference in its internal affairs, certainly not India”.

