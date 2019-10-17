India slams Pak for unilaterally stopping postal services

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) India on Monday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for suspending postal mails exchange, with Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad saying it has been done unilaterally and without prior information, in contravention of global postal rules.

“Every country works under the world postal union. But Pakistan is Pakistan. Pakistan has shut postal services (delivery of Indian letters in Pakistan and sending them to India for delivery) for the last two months. Pakistan has stopped Indian letters without any prior information or notice to our country. It is directly in contravention of the world postal union norms,” Prasad said on the sidelines of an event on start-ups here.

The matter came to light in September when Pakistan stopped sending postal mails to India since the tensions between the neighbours heightened amid the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chandigarh-based India-Pakistan peace activist Chanchal Manohar Singh told IANS that the stopping of the postal service is a gross violation of human rights.

It has been more than one-and-a-half months since Pakistan last accepted any postal consignment from India which forced the Indian Postal Department to put letters and mails for Pakistan on hold, too.

Letters and publications originating from Pakistan were earlier mailed to India via Saudi Arabia airlines.

