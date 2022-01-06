BUSINESS/ECONOMY

India, Spain sign agreement on customs intelligence, investigations

By NewsWire
0
7

Now, it will be difficult for Indian customs offenders to take refuge in Spain as the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the agreement between India and Spain on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters.

The Agreement will help in making available, reliable, quick, and cost-effective information and intelligence for the prevention and investigation of customs offenses and apprehending of offenders. It would provide a legal framework for sharing of information between the customs authorities of the two countries and help in the proper administration of customs laws and detection and investigation of customs offenses and the facilitation of legitimate trade.

The agreement has provisions like the correct assessment of customs duties, especially information pertaining to the determination of the customs value, tariff classification, and the origin of the goods traded between the two countries, the authenticity of any document produced in support of a declaration (such as certificate of origin, invoices, etc.) made to the requesting authority, customs offences concerning the illicit movement of arms, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices, works of art and antiques, which are of significant historical, cultural of archeological value, toxic materials and other substances dangerous to the environment and public health,goods subject to substantial customs duties or taxes, and new means and methods employed for committing customs offenses against customs legislation.

20220106-210605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.