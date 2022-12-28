SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, tri-series in South Africa announced

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in the tri-series in South Africa starting in January and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

“The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa starting in January and the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023,” the BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on February 10, 2023, with Team India set to begin their campaign on February 12 against Pakistan in Cape Town.

Team India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semi-finals. The final will be held on February 26, 2023.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Team India will play a tri-series tournament that will begin from January 19, 2023.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

India’s squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

Pooja Vastrakar’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness, the statement added.

