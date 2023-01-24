The country will showcase its various innovations at the first ‘India Stack Developers’ conference, expanding its reach to other countries as well which aim to build digital public platforms, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State of Electronics and IT, said here on Tuesday.

The developers’ conference will be organised at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi on Thursday by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), where national and foreign startups, along with system integrators, will participate.

“India Stack was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this annual conference is aimed at expanding adoption of India Stack in various states and countries around the world that want to build Digital Public Platforms,” said Chandrasekhar.

He said that India has earned a distinct place in the world on how it used digital technology during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the recently-concluded ‘World Economic Forum 2023’ in Davos, the Minister had said that at least seven countries have evinced interest in adopting and customising India stack.

Earlier this month, Modi met Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who said that his digital vision and all the programmes that have been launched around that vision are creating amazing digital public goods, which are the greatest contributions to the world.

Nadella described the meeting as an “insightful” one, especially around the India Stack.

India Stack is a set of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to unlock the economic primitives of identity, data, and payments at population scale, like Aadhaar, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Digilocker, CoWin Vaccination Platform and more.

“The magic of India Stack is unlike anything that I have seen anywhere in the world, which is perhaps the greatest contribution that India can make to the world,” Nadella had said.

The India Stack is widening access to financial services in an economy where retail transactions are heavily cash-based.

Payments through the UPI interface touched a record high of Rs 12.82 lakh crore in December 2022, registering 782 crore transactions.

