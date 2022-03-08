INDIAWORLD

India strongly condemns Mali terror attack

By NewsWire
India has strongly condemned a barbaric terror attack on a camp of the Malian Armed Forces that claimed the lives of 27 soldiers, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“India extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the lost ones, and wish speedy recovery of those injured in the terrorist attack,” it said.

The attack took place on March 4 in the camp located in Mondoro in the central region of Mopti.

Besides the victims, 33 soldiers were injured, while seven others were reportedly missing.

On August 19, 2021, the militants attacked a convoy of the Malian Armed Forces also in the Mopti region that resulted in the killing of 15 soldiers.

Mali is the eighth-largest country in Africa

