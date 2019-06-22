India submits bid to host 2023 IOC session

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) India on Tuesday offered to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai, a gathering where the host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics is expected to be chosen.

The formal bid submission was done by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra and IOC member Nita Ambani to International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Back on the sidelines of the governing body’s 134th session in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“We will celebrate the 75th year of Indian Independence at that time and I think that is the best time for Indian sports to celebrate the occasion by having the entire Olympic family/community in our country,” Batra told IANS.

Batra is set to be elected as the new IOC member during the session in Lausanne on Wednesday.

Earlier, India had expressed their desire to host the ongoing session but it lost to Milan in Italy.

Later, Milan had to step back from the role after Italy decided to bid for the 2026 Winter Games.

According to IOC rules, a host city candidate cannot be elected in their home country. The Italian city was on Monday named as the host for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

India had earlier hosted an IOC session in 1983 in New Delhi.

–IANS

dm/arm