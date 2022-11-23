INDIA

India successfully test fires intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-3

NewsWire
0
0

India on Wednesday carried out a successful training launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, Agni-3, from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

A Defence Ministry official said that the successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system, the official added.

In another move, DRDO’s compendium on low intensity conflict (LIC) products was released jointly on Wednesday by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Samir V Kamat.

DRDO officials said that in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign of the Government of India, the compendium consists of more than 100 technologies, systems and products developed by DRDO for LIC operations. It is a valuable repository of information for the central security forces.

The collaboration, institutionalised to develop technologies and systems for LIC operations, has helped DRDO develop many products and systems required for the central security forces during LIC operations. The collaboration has also helped in identifying futuristic requirements for LIC operations and defining the roadmap for their development, DRDO said.

20221123-233404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA files supplementary charge sheet in ISIS Daesh case

    A new dawn has come for Jammu & Kashmir

    Cong prez poll: Party’s K’taka unit celebrates Kharge’s win

    New J&K CSecy to take over without predecessor handing over charge...