India successfully test-fires SRBM Prithvi-II

A successful training launch of Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast, on Tuesday, defence officials said.

The missile struck its target with high accuracy. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile, a Defence Ministry official said, adding that the the Prithvi-II, a well-established system, has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence.

A successful night-time test of Agni-5 nuclear capable ballistic missile, capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with very high degree of accuracy, was carried out in December last year.

The test was also carried out in Odisha and the range of the missile can be further increased based on the results of the testing.

The test of Agni 5 was carried out to ensure new equipment and more advanced technology in the missile. The tested Agni-5 ballistic missile was lighter one than before.

20230110-232004

