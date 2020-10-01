India successfully tested laser-guided anti-tank missile

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The indigenously-developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) was again successfully test-fired on Thursday, destroying a target at a longer range, the Defence Ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for this successful feat.

The test was conducted from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun at KK Ranges in Ahmednagar in continuation of a successful trial done on September 22.

The ATGM employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles in ranges from 1.5 to 5 km.

“It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun,” the ministry said.

This missile has been developed by the DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune, and the Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun.

–IANS

sk/vd