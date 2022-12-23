SOUTH ASIAWORLD

India supplies 124 SUVs to Sri Lanka police

India has handed over 125 SUVs, as part of planned supply of 500 vehicles for Sri

Lankan law enforcement agencies and armed forces under an on-going Line of Credit of US$ 100 million.

Manufactured by Mahindra and Mahindra Company of India, the fleet of vehicles were handed over ceremonially by the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay to Public Security Minister, Tiran Alles on Thursday.

“These vehicles with state-of-the-art facilities will help address Sri Lanka’s requirements and augment capacities across the country. India and Sri Lanka enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral partnership,”

Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

Acting in line with ‘Neighbourhood First policy’, the Indian government has assisted financially troubled Sri Lanka in various projects under concessional Lines of Credit to tide over the economic crisis.

The Indian Government has helped Sri Lanka with a massive $3.2 billion line of credit since January this year and the financial assistance had been extended to diverse sectors including railways, infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, supply of petroleum, fertilisers and among others.

