The Earth Hour has grown rapidly to become the world’s most significant grassroots environmental movement. It has inspired the world to save electricity. This Earth Hour, across the country, many marquee landmarks participated in the global switch-off.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Shanti Stupa, Ladakh, Qutub Minar, Purana Qila, Humayun Tomb, were major landmarks that stood in solidarity with Earth Hour 2022 by switching off their lights.

Earth Hour, celebrated every year on March 26, is the largest global grassroots movement for the environment. Every year, it brings together millions of people, businesses and leaders from around the world to shine a spotlight on the urgent need to address nature loss and climate change.

As many as 190 countries across the globe participate in the Earth Hour every year, this year being the 16th edition, with residents switched off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures for one hour starting at 8.30 p.m. (local time) to show their concern for the environment.

A BSES spokesperson had said: “We sincerely appeal to our over 46 lakh consumers and around 1.8 crore residents in our area to make the right choice for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it. This Earth Hour, all our actions, albeit small, will ‘Shape Our Future’. Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future by switching off.”

Moreover, BRPL and BYPL also switched off all non-essential lights at their over 400 offices, spread across an area of around 900 sq km, during the appointed hour.

