India Taekwondo sets up referee and athlete commissions

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) India Taekwondo on Monday announced they have set up a referee commission under the guidance of Angela Naik. The federation also set up an athlete commission, which will be headed by Saurav Krishan and Prajakta Ankolekar, to make sure the athletes are given the best possible facility.

“I am very happy that we are finally ready to launch into the future of India Taekwondo and am immensely thankful to World Taekwondo for their unconditional support,” Namdev Shirgaonkar, President, India Taekwondo, said.

“I am confident that the referee and athlete commission formed will do their best in providing efficient training and education for the referees and athletes respectively.

“I am eagerly looking forward to all the accolades that the young talent of our country will achieve. Our main focus is to build up confidence in athletes to plan the road map and support them as much as we can,” he added.

The referee commission formed will look into the training of the referees in order to make sure fair play is followed, along with an understanding of all the rules and regulations as per the guidelines of World Taekwondo.

India Taekwondo has received a good response from the coaches of World Taekwondo Level 1 and Level 2 for the online license course. A similar coaching committee will be formed after a diligent examination.

Respectively, the athlete commission led by Krishan and Ankolerkar, will look after the best interests of the athletes and respond to any and every query that the athletes might have.

“I am extremely eager in my new role to ensure Taekwondo gets more recognition. I am happy that we will finally be able to encourage new talent and youth to join the sport,” Ankolekar said.

Ankolekar, a Poomsae athlete, was a member of the India team that won a silver medal at the South Asian Games. A coach at the Karnala Sports Academy, she has also won the bronze medal at the India Open International tournament and competed at the World Taekwondo Championship in Taiwan.

Saurav Krishan, a Kyorogi athlete, captain of the Indian Team at the South Asian Games that won the silver medal. A Bhim awardee from Haryana, he has also won the bronze medal at the India Open International tournament. He is also the Jr. Taekwondo Coach at the department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Haryana.

“I am very keen on this new phase. We have all waited really long to finally begin our journey and for our efforts to shine. I am very thankful to India Taekwondo for giving me this opportunity,” said Krishan.

