India takes no.2 spot in global coronavirus cases

Why is this surprising? The US is struggling to contain the virus with a population of 328 million. The Indian population is 1.3 billion. The health infrastructure simply cannot keep up. India will take the top spot soon! It is a matter of time.
Runa, Toronto
