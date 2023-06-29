INDIA

India-Tanzania Joint Defence Cooperation Committee held in Arusha

India and Tanzania discussed the security situation in the Indian Ocean Region during a high-level meeting at Arusha in the East African country. During the meeting, India also apprised the host delegation about indigenous defence manufacturing.

According to the Ministry of Dthe second edition of(JDCC) meeting betweenandwasinon June 28 and 29. The Indian delegation, led by Secretary Amitabh Prasad, included senior officials from the Ministry of and the armed forces. The High Commissioner of toBinay S Pradhan also attended the meeting.

The Ministry of Dsaid that during the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of opportunities for collaboration with a view to enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian delegation highlighted the growing prowess of the Indian dmanufacturing to export to friendly countries. A five-year roadmap forwas also agreed to between the two sides, which covers initiatives ranging from customised training and capacity building to maritime, infrastructure building and collaboration inequipment and technology, theministry official added.

Representatives fromPSUs also accompanied the Indian delegation. They extensive meetings with the stakeholders from the Tanzanian forces on the sidelines of the JDCC meeting.

shares close relations with which is bolstered by robust capacity building and avenues for development partnership. The visit of the Indian delegation for the JDCC meeting is expected to further strengthenrelations with, the D Ministry said on Thursday.

