India test-fires nuclear-capable Shaurya missile

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (IANS) India successfully test-fired an advanced version of Shaurya missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on Saturday.

The surface-to-surface missile can hit targets in around 800 km range, said defence sources.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile was test-fired from the Abdul Kalam Island test range at 12.10 pm.

Shaurya is about 10 metres long with a diameter of 0.74 metre.

On September 30, India successfully test-fired an extended-range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the Odisha coast, with a range of around 400 km.

