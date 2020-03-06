India, thirteen other nations on Qatar’s travel ban list

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Qatar has temporarily barred people coming from India and 13 other countries as a precautionary measure against the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Besides India, the ban will be applicable to people coming from China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand. It has also suspended flights to and from Italy.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways on Monday said that it is working closely with the Indian health authorities after reports emerged that passengers infected with coronavirus were on its flight on February 29.

“In relation to reports that passengers with suspected #CoronaVirus were on Qatar Airways flight QR514 Doha to Kochi on February 29, we can confirm that Qatar Airways is working closely with Indian Health Authorities,” the statement issued by the airlines clarified.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 43 till Monday, as four more cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Kerala.

