India thrash Afghanistan in U-19 WC warm-up tie

Pretoria, Jan 12 (IANS) India rode opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fifty and pacer Kartik Tyagi’s three-wicket haul to script a facile 211-run victory against Afghanistan in a warm up tie for U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

India scored 255/8 in 50 overs batting first as Jaiswal cracked 69 off 97 balls and N.T. Tilak Verma hit 55 before retiring.

In reply, Afghanistan were skittled out for just 44 in 17.5 overs with Tyagi (3/10) being the wrecker in chief.

Brief scores: India 255/8 in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 69, N.T. Tilak Verma 55) Afghanistan 44 all out in 17.5 overs (Kartik Tyagi 3/10).

