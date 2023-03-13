BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India to achieve $750 bn of exports in 2022-23: Piyush Goyal

NewsWire
0
7

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India’s goods and services exports are set to cross $750 billion mark in the current fiscal.

He also added that talks with some countries to expand rupee trade are in final stages.

Goyal said this on Monday while addressing the CII Partnership Summit in the national capital.

The three-day summit got underway on Monday.

“Sustainability has been at the core of G20 agenda for several years now, the core of all multilateral and bilateral engagements over the last few years, but for India, sustainability is a way of life,” he said.

The Minister said that partnerships between citizens, communities and countries, when working together in the spirit of cooperation, collaboration and sometimes competition, collectively can contribute to a more stable and prosperous future.

Dukgeun Ahn, Trade Minister of South Korea, said on the occasion that India is playing a prominent role in the IT sector, including Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, as the world’s largest source of human talent and outstanding engineers.

He observed that India has been successful in creating favourable conditions for businesses with its ‘Make in India’ and ‘Self-Reliant India’ policies, playing a pivotal role in establishing a stable global supply chain.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, United Arab Emirates, said that global issues require global solutions and cannot be resolved by a single nation or a small group of nations, as they require significant concrete actions.

The UAE, he said, is dedicated towards collaborating with international partners bilaterally and multilaterally in order to tackle world problems and build a more sustainable and prosperous future for everyone.

20230314-002402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YoY vehicle registrations plunged by over 28% in March: FADA

    Salaries in India likely to go up by 10.3% in 2023

    ED charge sheets bizmen, bank officials in loan fraud case

    Equity indices settle lower in volatile trade; Sensex down 304 pts...