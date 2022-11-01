Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said that India G20 is a platform for developing nations and that the country will try and make a difference during its tenure as president of the group.

Addressing the ICRIER’s 14th annual international G20 conference, Nageswaran said that ensuring short term financial support to low income nations would be one of India’s priority areas.

Providing climate financing to such nations would be another area of priority for India, Nageswaran said.

India is set to assume the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022 till November 20, 2023.

Indonesia is the current president.

Some other issues which India will be tackling include regulation of virtual assets, cross border remittances and capital flows, he said.

“We know the circumstances under which India will assume the Presidency of G-20. One of the necessary requirements to ensure that we do a good job of the presidency, is to be able to improvise and be flexible as circumstances emerge in the global economic and political landscape,” Nageswaran added.

