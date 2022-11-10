As part of the final stages of their preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 to be held in South Africa in February next year, India will be participating in a T20 tri-series featuring the Proteas and 2016 champions West Indies in East London from January 19-February 2.

All matches will be played at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in what will be a series of intensely-contested matches between the three teams. They will play two T20I encounters against each side in a battle for a place in the tri-series final, serving as vital preparation for the three teams ahead of the tournament kicking off from February 10-26 in Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha.

“With the eyes of the cricketing world set to converge on South Africa for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, we are pleased to welcome India and the West Indies to our shores as head coach Hilton Moreeng and the team complete their readiness for the global showpiece in February.”

“These two sides are up there with the most talented and entertaining nations in women’s T20 cricket, having featured in two of the last four finals, with the West Indies lifting the trophy in 2016. This will give the Momentum Proteas a highly competitive build-up to the ultimate prize of the T20 World Cup,” said Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket.

South Africa’s T20 World Cup opponents in Group A include Sri Lanka, and New Zealand as well as Bangladesh and five-time champions, Australia. India, the 2020 T20 World Cup runners-up and West Indies are in Group B of the competition alongside England, Pakistan and Ireland.

“This is a very exciting time for cricket fans in South Africa. These seven T20 matches hosted at Buffalo Park in East London will provide an exciting opportunity for the public to witness the ladies in action once again, in their own backyard, as an appetizer for what’s to come a month later in Cape Town, Gqeberha and Paarl.”

“On behalf of Cricket South Africa (CSA), I would like to extend my gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) for their collaboration in organising the series at a critical stage of the season,” added Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Chief Executive.

India won the silver medal in the Women’s T20 event at Birmingham Commonwealth Games and also emerged as the winner of the Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh. Their next international assignment will be a five-match T20I home series against world champions Australia in December this year.

Women’s T20I Tri-Series Schedule (featuring South Africa, India, West Indies)

January 19, 1st T20I: South Africa vs India

January 21, 2nd T20I: South Africa vs West Indies

January 23, 3rd T20I: India vs West Indies

January 25, 4th T20I: South Africa vs West Indies

January 28, 5th T20I: South Africa vs India

January 30, 6th T20I: West Indies vs India

February 2: Tri-Series Final

