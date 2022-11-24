SPORTSWORLD

India to face Uzbekistan in Men’s World Team Chess semifinal

India will face Uzbekistan, while China will play Spain in the semifinals of the 2022 Men’s World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem later on Thursday.

India and France beat each other 3-1 to force a tiebreak blitz match, which was won by the Indian team 2.5-1.5.

In Wednesday’s doubleheader quarterfinals, China beat Poland 2.5-1.5, including wins by Lu Shanglei and Bai Jinshi over Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Mateusz Bartel respectively, in the first match before tying the Polish men 2-2 in the second for a berth in the top four.

Spain advanced to the semifinals after a 2-2 draw against Azerbaijan and a 2.5-1.5 win in the second match, including wins by David Anton Guijarro over Teimour Radjabov and Miguel Santos Ruiz over Rauf Mamedov, reports Xinhua.

Uzbekistan beat Ukraine twice, 3-1 and 2.5-1.5, including two wins by Jahongir Vakhidov.

The final match of the competition, organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), will be played on Friday.

