INDIASPORTSMOTORSPORTS

India to host maiden MotoGP race in 2023, MoU signed for 7 years

NewsWire
0
0

In a significant boost for motorcycle racing in India, the country will be hosting a maiden MotoGP World Championships race, labelled as ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’, at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida next year.

MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna Sports S.L. and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years.

Riders from as many as 19 countries will participate in the event, which will give a major push to trade and tourism in the country, besides generating employment.

“MotoGP also has plans to also introduce MotoE into the Indian racing scenario which will not only be a first in Asia but a significant green initiative with net zero carbon emission,” the event organisers said in a release.

Incepted in 1949, MotoGP is the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship and continues to draw in new fans and audiences around the globe. It is the world’s third most-watched sporting event after the Olympics & FIFA World Cup.

20220921-210204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alia shares video of Ranbir dancing to ‘Brahmastra’ song

    Senior journalist, film critic A. Sahadevan passes away

    ‘People from all states want Delhi’s ‘Kejriwal Model”

    Amaravati farmers continue foot march on Diwali