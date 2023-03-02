A meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers will be hosted by India here on Friday.

The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and will see the participation of Australian and Japanese Foreign Ministers and the US Secretary of State.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting will be an opportunity for the Ministers to continue their discussions held at their last meeting in New York in September 2022. They will exchange views on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and regional issues of mutual interest, guided by their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The Ministers will also review progress made by the Quad in pursuit of its constructive agenda and implementation of initiatives aimed at addressing contemporary priorities of the region.

Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), comprises India, US, Australia, and Japan. The strategic forum was established to strengthen diplomatic and military assistance between the member countries and one of the primary objectives of the Quad is to work for a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

